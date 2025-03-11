Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 217,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

