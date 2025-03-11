Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Rentokil Initial stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
