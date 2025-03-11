Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Buys Shares of 3,702,995 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,702,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,000. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. owned 3.64% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

NTLA opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $979.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.97. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

