Redcentric plc (RCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redcentric Stock Performance

LON RCN opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.50 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.30 million, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.65.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

