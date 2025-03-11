Redcentric plc (RCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Redcentric Stock Performance
LON RCN opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.57) on Tuesday. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.50 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.30 million, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.65.
About Redcentric
