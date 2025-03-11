Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, CL King raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 1,373,077 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 482.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 634,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 526,016 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

