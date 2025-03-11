Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $66.92 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,447,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,923,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.85% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000.

FTSL stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

