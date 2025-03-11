Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $64.83 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 705,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Shares of COO stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

