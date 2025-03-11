Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $62.32 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,807,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,324,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 4.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
