Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $62.32 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,807,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,324,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 4.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.