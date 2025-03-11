Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $54.64 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329,517 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.78% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $51,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.14. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.97 and a 52-week high of $210.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.