Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $64.05 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 643,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
