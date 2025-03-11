Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $59.66 Million in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 888,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,656,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 5.37% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,917,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,767 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEF opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $70.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

