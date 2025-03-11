Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 363,364 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 363,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after buying an additional 517,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

