Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,176,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares Silver Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

