Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 785,981 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 785,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,178,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.35% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,090 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.66. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.