Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 4101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $523.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

About Rand Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

