Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

METC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 641,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,323. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $441.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

