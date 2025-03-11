Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.09. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

