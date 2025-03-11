QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Financial Survey

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QT Imaging and Heyu Biological Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $4.00 million 3.19 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 642.07 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QT Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

