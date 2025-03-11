Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $29.44 Million Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,603 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.48% of Koppers worth $29,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 44,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

KOP opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $613.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Koppers declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

