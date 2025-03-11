Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $21.42 Million Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,465 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.86% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 425,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 337,099 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 155,273 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE HVT opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
