Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.23% of TriMas worth $52,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 86.6% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of TriMas by 216.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 280,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 341.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 74.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.08 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.65.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,531.52. This trade represents a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

