Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268,930 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $76,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $531.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.42 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $616.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.49. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

