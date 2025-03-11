Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $35,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,535.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.