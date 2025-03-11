Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $35,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,535.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

