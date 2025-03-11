Promising Restaurant Stocks To Consider – March 9th

Alibaba Group, McDonald’s, and Coca-Cola are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies operating in the restaurant industry, ranging from fast-food chains to upscale dining establishments. Investors in these stocks gain partial ownership in these businesses, with the stock performance influenced by factors such as consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and operational efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,813,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635,841. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $11.15 on Friday, reaching $321.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,679. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $323.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.52. 28,389,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,970,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $307.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

See Also