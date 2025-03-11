Promising Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 10th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, and Morgan Stanley are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the ownership, development, or management of real estate properties. These stocks give investors a way to participate in the real estate market without directly owning physical properties, often including companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property developers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. 57,132,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,181,496. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $11.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.31. 10,082,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,363,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,810,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,206,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,191,125. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,140,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,556,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $72.27 on Monday, hitting $1,937.07. 481,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,942.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.65. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.31. 8,395,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,287. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12.

