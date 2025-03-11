Promising Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Ford Motor, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, and Capital One Financial are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that invest in, own, or manage real estate properties, such as office buildings, shopping centers, or residential complexes. They provide an opportunity for investors to participate in the real estate market with the liquidity of the stock market, often through entities like Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.63. 8,988,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,552. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $639.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,654,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,441,766. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 135,311,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,529,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. 28,821,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,929,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $301.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $67.24. 12,511,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,591,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,445. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

