Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz, Trip.com Group, and Expedia Group are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares issued by companies that own, manage, or operate hotels and include various segments within the hospitality industry. These investments can be influenced by factors like travel demand, economic cycles, and consumer behavior, making them a unique asset in the stock market that reflects the performance and resilience of the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $22.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,673.38. The stock had a trading volume of 296,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,607. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,872.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,649.79.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,589,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,132,865. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.75. 2,337,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,634. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.64.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.14. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,741,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. 7,695,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,951. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

