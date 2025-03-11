Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lowered by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,723 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.6 %

Prologis stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

