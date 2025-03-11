Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Primoris Services stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

In related news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

