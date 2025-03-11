PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 16.9% – Here’s Why

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) traded up 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 30,527,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 8,176,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £32.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.07.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.