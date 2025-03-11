Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$17.95 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

