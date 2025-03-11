Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $1.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.53.
PSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PSNY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.