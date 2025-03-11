Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $1.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 134.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

