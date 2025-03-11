PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,979,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,357,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $120.56 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

