PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

