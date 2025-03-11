PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 278.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,722 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after buying an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

