PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $26.82 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Welltower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 143,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Welltower by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.06.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

About Welltower



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

