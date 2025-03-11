PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

