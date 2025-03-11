PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.