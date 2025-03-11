Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.68. 24,754,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 67,434,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after buying an additional 722,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 796,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.