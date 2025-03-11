PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 24,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $217,472.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,472.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $230,140 in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

