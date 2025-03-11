PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Investing $650 Billion in the U.S.—Should You Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.