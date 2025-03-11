PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.18.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
