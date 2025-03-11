PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PAXS opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $17.24.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

