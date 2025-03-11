PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE PAXS opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $17.24.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
