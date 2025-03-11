PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

In other PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $275,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The trade was a 94.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

