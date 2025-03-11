PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.