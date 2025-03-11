PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 200,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,189. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.