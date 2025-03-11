Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,535,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 334,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

