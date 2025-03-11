Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $467.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

