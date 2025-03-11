Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,346 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

KMI stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

