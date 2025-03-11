PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.