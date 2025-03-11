Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 1,319,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,774,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,065 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,055 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,377 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.