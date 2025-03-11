Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $29.01. 75,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 316,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Paymentus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAY

Paymentus Price Performance

Insider Activity at Paymentus

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Paymentus by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.