Parker Investment Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.